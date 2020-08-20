Gators move into campus housing with precautions in place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tom Rogers is dropping off his daughter Kiley for her second year of college.

"We feel very, very confident. The school a wonderful job they've done, and we feel really good about what's as far as her being safe."

Kiley Rogers is ready to return to the University of Florida.

"I do feel safe. I know UF has taken a lot of steps to make it safe and to make students comfortable. I know if things do get to the point where it is not going to be safe, they'll let us know, and then we will be sent home like they did last semester. Of course, I'm cautious and nervous, but generally, I do feel safe."

One of the first cases of students returning to campus at UNC-Chapel Hill resulted in them being sent home because of an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus. The University of Notre Dame reported more than 70 news cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The University of Florida is trying to avoid a similar situation. Steve Orlando, a spokesperson for the university, said they are taking extra precautions.

"There is cleaning being done in the public areas of the residence halls twice a day now, so that will be in the bathrooms and the hallways and the dining areas."

Everyone is required to wear masks in all public places.

Orlando said the university is prepared if there is an outbreak in the residence halls.

"If we have an instance where a student living in a residence hall tests positive, we have set aside space for up to 400 students to quarantine. That would immediately kick in the contact tracing element so that we can isolate those people who are either have been tested positive or may have been exposed to that person."

Kiley said this semester lies heavily in her hands and that of her peers.

“I think that is the thing that is the most worrisome is that it is mostly in the hands of the students.”

"We launched campaigns on social media to get that message across. I mean, ultimately, at the end of the day, it is an individual responsibility. We're doing everything we can to drive that message home," said Orlando. "It is up to every one of them to do their part."

According to the spokesperson, they are expecting roughly 1,600 students total to move into dorms on Friday and Saturday.

