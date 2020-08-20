Advertisement

Greater Gainesville Chamber’s ACEC Foundation participates in The Amazing Give

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A giving campaign is taking the weight off of teachers shoulders as they begin their careers.

The Greater Gainesville Chamber’s Alachua County Education Compact Foundation will be raising funds to purchase supplies for the over 150 new teachers starting their careers in Alachua County Public Schools this fall.

The Amazing Give is a 24-hour fundraising campaign created by the community foundation of north central Florida to give non-profits an opportunity to raise funds for a cause of its choice.

“There’s a lot of anxiety going on about schools and in-person classrooms and remote learning,” said Ian Fletcher, vice president of education and talent alignment. “We thought it would be best to just try to help these individuals buy the supplies they need for their classroom. We would just love to help them start their career out the right way.”

The Greater Gainesville Chamber is looking to raise $15,000.

The giving campaign started at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and it will end on Thursday at 6 p.m.

