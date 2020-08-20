In case you missed it: August 19
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has all you need to know about local, state, and national stories.
Local Headlines
- On Wednesday morning a Silver Alert was issued in Marion County, but the 77-year-old man has now been found.
- UF Law students defend online critical race theory class after the college canceled it for the Fall semester
- Starke Police are on the hunt for a murder suspect
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new members to K-9 unit as three retire
- Lake City nurse loses battle with COVID-19
- Marion County Sheriff’s deputies go through wild chase to capture suspect
- Alachua County School Board elects majority African American women for the first time
- Greater Gainesville Chamber’s ACEC Foundation participates in The Amazing Give
- MCSO deputies arrest Ocala man for sexually abusing 8-year-old
- Dialogue between youth and law enforcement aims to bridge a gap in the community
- We’re Open: Satch Squared
- NCFL saw an increase in mail-in ballots
- Scooter chase leads to arrest of sexual predator
- Pedestrian killed after car hits him on sidewalk
- Ocala City Council eases face mask ordinance
State Headlines
- National Weather Service confirms tornado in Central Florida
- Gov. DeSantis and wife hold round table discussion on mental health, substance abuse
National Headlines
- Democratic VP candidate, Kamala Harris accepted the nomination on Wednesday night.
- Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler
- California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon
