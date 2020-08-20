Advertisement

In case you missed it: August 19

Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has all you need to know about local, state, and national stories.

Local Headlines

State Headlines

National Headlines

Tropical Update

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Bill Quinlan
Tracking TD13 and 2 Areas of Potential Development in the Atlantic

STARKE MAN WANTED

Updated: 1 hour ago

MARION CHASE

Updated: 1 hour ago

UF Law students defend online critical race theory class after the college cancelled it for the Fall semester

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Students at UF Law found out the class on race theory and policing was cancelled in an email stating it won't be offered online.

Local

Ocala Silver Alert cancelled, man found

Updated: 1 hours ago
A 77-year-old man from Ocala has been found.

Local

Starke Police on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chandler Lawson is wanted on attempted murder charges, grand theft, and battery.

Local

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies go through wild chase to capture suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kasper O'Berry led Marion County Sheriff's deputies through a chase, he eventually crashed into a tree, ran away, and hid in the water.

Local

Greater Gainesville Chamber’s ACEC Foundation participates in The Amazing Give

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A giving campaign is taking the weight off of teachers shoulders as they begin their careers.

Dialogue between youth and law enforcement aims to bridge a gap in the community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Three groups joined forces Wednesday to help improve relationships between young people and law enforcement. Whether it was eating pizza together or just talking about life the students walked away seeing a person, not a police officer.

Local

