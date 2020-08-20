Advertisement

Man in Ocala faces multiple drug trafficking charges

Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man in Marion County has been suspected of selling illegal drugs in the area, and a long term Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team has led to his arrest.

According to Ocala Police, Jose Guadalupe Perez Castro has been selling large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics.

A search warrant was issued at his residence on 7200 NW 5th Lane. Authorities found the following

  • 982 grams of crystal meth
  • 178.5 grams of fentanyl
  • 36 grams of power cocaine
  • 19 grams of MDMA
  • 50.5 grams of Oxycodone
  • One Hydrocodone pill
  • Seven Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride pills
  • Three firearms
  • $22,000

Post Miranda, Perez Castro confessed to the drugs and guns, he is being charged with the following:

Armed trafficking in crystal meth, bond: $100,000.00

Armed trafficking in fentanyl, bond: $100,000.00

Armed trafficking in cocaine, bond: $25,000.00

Armed Trafficking in MDMA, bond: $25,000.00

Armed trafficking in a controlled substance (sch. Ii) oxycodone bond: $50,000.00

Possession of controlled substance (sch. Ii) hydrocodone, bond: $5,000.00

Possession of new legend drug- cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride Bond: $ 1,000.00

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Bond: $5,000.0

Possession of drug paraphernalia bond: $1,000.00

A U.S Border Patrol Agent who has been cooperating with police says the Perez Castro has been in the country illegally and has been arrested by border patrol three times. On two occasions he was allowed to return to Mexico voluntarily, and he has been deported once as well.

The agent said the following in a statement,

“Once the state charges are satisfied, we will present him for federal criminal prosecution under 8 USC 1326, re-entry after deportation, and 18 USC 922, an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Both charges are felonies. That is what the detainer is for, so that if he posts bond, or after he has satisfied his sentence on the present charges, we will come scoop him up. Then after all of the criminal proceedings Jose’s admin case kicks in and he will be deported back to Mexico. If he returns again, with the felony convictions he’s sure to have with this case, it will be re-entry of an aggravated felon which will result in a higher consequence.”

Perez Castro’s total bond is set at $300,000

