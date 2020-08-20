Marion County Sheriff’s deputies go through wild chase to capture suspect

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect was tracked on land, in the sky, and through the water before Marion County deputies were able to catch him.

Kasper O’Berry was parked in his vehicle on forest road 22 when deputies tried to do a well-being check, But O’Berry sped off, with deputies right behind.

He then crashed into a tree. He tried to run but a Marion County helicopter followed. So he hid in the water, but a K-9 officer pulled him out. O’Berry had a suspended license and was on probation.

He is being held at the Marion County jail on no bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.