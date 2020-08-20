Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies go through wild chase to capture suspect

Handcuffs.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect was tracked on land, in the sky, and through the water before Marion County deputies were able to catch him.

Kasper O’Berry was parked in his vehicle on forest road 22 when deputies tried to do a well-being check, But O’Berry sped off, with deputies right behind.

He then crashed into a tree. He tried to run but a Marion County helicopter followed. So he hid in the water, but a K-9 officer pulled him out. O’Berry had a suspended license and was on probation.

He is being held at the Marion County jail on no bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UF Law students defend online critical race theory class after the college cancelled it for the Fall semester

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Students at UF Law found out the class on race theory and policing was cancelled in an email stating it won't be offered online.

Local

Ocala Silver Alert cancelled, man found

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A 77-year-old man from Ocala has been found.

Local

Starke Police on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Chandler Lawson is wanted on attempted murder charges, grand theft, and battery.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Quinlan
Tracking 3 Areas of Potential Development in the Atlantic

Latest News

Local

Greater Gainesville Chamber’s ACEC Foundation participates in The Amazing Give

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A giving campaign is taking the weight off of teachers shoulders as they begin their careers.

News

Dialogue between youth and law enforcement aims to bridge a gap in the community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Three groups joined forces Wednesday to help improve relationships between young people and law enforcement. Whether it was eating pizza together or just talking about life the students walked away seeing a person, not a police officer.

Local

Dialogue between youth and law enforcement aims to bridge a gap in the community

Updated: 5 hours ago
Three groups joined forces Wednesday to help improve relationships between young people and law enforcement. Whether it was eating pizza together or just talking about life the students walked away seeing a person, not a police officer.

News

We’re Open: Satch Squared

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Satch Squared the second location of Satchel's Pizza and serves Detroit-style pizza pies and waffles.

News

MCSO deputies arrest Ocala man for sexually abusing 8-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Marion County deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Cristobal Sunday on a charge of Capital Sexual Battery for assaulting a victim under the age of 12.

News

Ocala man arrested for capital sexual battery of an eight-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago