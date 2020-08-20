Advertisement

Marion County Sheriffs Office is investigating an early morning shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are investigating the death of a man found shot overnight on Thursday.

According to MCSO, deputies headed to the intersection of NW 65th st. and 15th ave for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they found 35-year-old Christopher Jones dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

County detectives are still investigating the death and are asking with anyone with information to come forward. Individuals may call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867.

“When calling Crime Stoppers, please reference 20-54 in your tip and you may be eligible for a cash reward.”

