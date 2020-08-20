Advertisement

New saliva tests can be a game changer for COVID-19 battle

As the number of COVID-19 deaths approaches 170,000 in the U.S, the FDA grants emergency use authorization to a quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 diagnostic test.
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United States’ battle against COVID-19 has had one big obstacle - the supply chain bottleneck.

Health care workers continue to deal with PPE shortages, while supply for the tests themselves, like the nasal swabs and re-agents, have also caused problems.

“Without all of these things in place, we were in a standstill. We could not reach our milestones that is needed to control a pandemic,” said Dr. Rhoel Dinglasan, a Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Florida and the Director of the CDC Southeastern Regional Center of Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases.

However, two new saliva-based tests could be the answer needed to the supply problem.

“I like to say saliva is a spitting image to our health,” said Dinglasan.

Days after the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the SalivaDirect test, the agency approved another rapid saliva test on Wednesday - this time from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Although not the first two of its kind, with Rutgers and Arizona State University creating its own saliva based test earlier this year, these two continue on the path that the ASU test started - making it more accessible and cheaper.

“[Saliva Direct] pushed the envelope on driving down cost. They pushed the envelope of streamlining the process all of which will reduce cost,” Dinglasan. “Biggest difference with Saliva Direct [from the previous tests], is they have an emergency use authorization for a protocol. A protocol that can be adapted in any clinical laboratory that is certified to do these highly complex, laboratory developed test - that’s a big game changer in itself.”

A protocol that does not require a healthcare worker to administer the test.

”One of the biggest advantages of saliva is that you do not need a healthcare worker to collect. It is self collect it or Dr. Mom,” explained Dinglasan. “You remove the need to have PPE and therefore you can reserve the PPE in use in a hospital for severe COVID-19 disease. This is really important because the supply chain bottle necks have not really disappeared. They are managed.”

New peer-reviewed studies have showed that these tests are accurate and will spot asymptomatic infections.

“They found saliva was able to capture infection in healthcare workers that were asymptomatic.”

The NBA, who funded the Yale study, the NHL, and the PGA have already used saliva-based testing in order to get back to playing. On Tuesday, Florida football head coach Dan Mullen was excited about the new development in testing.

“I think it’s huge because it gives you the speed,” Mullen told reporters during his Zoom call. “The one thing you’re looking for is fast, accurate testing and then hopefully it’s inexpensive. With great availability. Those are all the things we’re looking for, that way we can administer more tests. Right now, with what we’re looking at football is one of the biggest tested industries out there. I don’t know how often you guys are testing but we’re testing quite often. The more availability, the more speed, and the more efficiency the better it’s going to be for all of us.”

With schools and colleges reopening, the ability to test more often will be crucial to success.

“Saliva is a non-invasive approach. It removes the fear and it removes the discomfort of a test that is vital to combat COVID-19,” Dinglasan said.

Which could help administering tests to the younger population - since you can collect a sample from something that looks like a pacifier.

“There is an opportunity here, but we have to wait and see what unfolds the next few months.”

The hurdle? An overhaul on how states, counties and schools handle testing.

“Many groups have already set up for one type of test, and they will need to redo everything,” said Dinglasan. “This is not an easy request. They are in the midst of testing hundreds of thousands of people, and to put the brakes is no simple task.”

You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Dinglasan below.

