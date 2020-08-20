Ocala Silver Alert cancelled, man found

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Silver Alert was issued in Ocala on Wednesday, thankfully the man missing has been found safe.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies say Mack Arthur Thomas,77, was last seen on Wednesday morning at his home on SW 89th street road.

He was wearing a blue shirt and jeans and drives a white Lexus SUV bearing a Florida tag, IC41EE.

Thomas has Alzheimer’s and his family was concerned for his well-being.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.