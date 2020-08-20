Advertisement

Starke Police on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

Starke police are looking for Chandler Lawson.
Starke police are looking for Chandler Lawson.(BCSO)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a woman was found seriously hurt.

Officers say Chandler Lawson,23, is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and grand theft.

Police say after the domestic violence incident his victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Lawson is also accused of stealing a 2012 Toyota Prius that he may be driving.

