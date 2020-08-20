Advertisement

Study ranks Gainesville as best Florida city for athletes

If you're an athlete, there is no better place to live than Gainesville, according to a recent study.
If you're an athlete, there is no better place to live than Gainesville, according to a recent study.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you're an athlete, there is no better place to live than Gainesville, according to a recent study.

The Rent.com study ranked the cities best for athletes, and Gainesville came out on top.

The site compared the number of outdoor activities like hiking and walking trails, and the number of apartment complexes with sports amenities, like tennis courts and pools.

Other Florida cities making the top ten were Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

