‘The Amazing Give’ fundraiser off to great start

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Amazing Give is off and running. More than 100 non-profit agencies in the region have coordinated their fundraising efforts during a 24 hour period that ends Thursday at 6 p.m.

As of Wednesday night, more than $580,000 has been raised from more than 2,000 donors.

Their online leaderboard lists “Family Promise of Gainesville” as the current fundraising front-runner with more than $25,000 in donations. The link to donate, as well as the leaderboard, can be found here.

