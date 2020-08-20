TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned trailer stops traffic on I-75

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash on interstate-75 has traffic stopped.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, a tractor trailer overturned on southbound interstate-75 at the state route 41 exit - which is mile marker 411.

The soutbound lanes are currently closed and all traffic is being diverted towards the exit for state route 41.

They ask drivers to avoid the area if they can. No word on if there was any injuries.

Stay tuned to WCJB for the latest on this developing story.

