TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned trailer stops traffic on I-75

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, a tractor trailer overturned on southbound interstate-75 at the state route 41 exit - which is mile marker 411.
By Jacquie Franciulli and WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash on interstate-75 has traffic stopped.

The soutbound lanes are currently closed and all traffic is being diverted towards the exit for state route 41.

They ask drivers to avoid the area if they can. No word on if there was any injuries.

Stay tuned to WCJB for the latest on this developing story.

