Tropical Update

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tropical Atlantic has become very active in the past few days. We are now monitoring three disturbances that have the potential to develop into a Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm, or Hurricane within the next few days. One area that is expected to exit the west coast of Africa later tonight or tomorrow has about a 40% chance of development. Another area just east of the Leeward Islands is becoming better organized and could form into a tropical system at any time. The forecast models for this system are somewhat unreliable at this stage of development and this area of disturbed weather will need to be monitored closely as it moves closer to the Turks & Caicos and Southeastern US. The final area of concern is currently located in the eastern Caribbean and is forecast to move westward through the western Caribbean with some intensification possible within the next 3-5 days. We are following all of these areas very closely and will have updates as they push slowly across the Atlantic Basin. Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 Weather for all the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.