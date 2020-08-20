Advertisement

Two juveniles arrested for making an explosive device

The two teenagers were released to their parents
The two teenagers were released to their parents
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 14-year old boys were arrested on Thursday for making an explosive device.

According to Marion County Sheriffs Office, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was passing by Oak-Griner Baptist Church when he saw two boys in the parking lot at 1 a.m.. Due to the hour, the trooper decided to stop to talk to the teenagers that’s when the trooper observed one of the boys concealing a black plastic bottle under his sweatshirt.

After inspecting the bottle, the trooper found it was filled with firecrackers, gunpowder and a small piece of rope inserted into a cap to act as a fuse.

According to the police report, the detective questioned the teenagers, who first told the deputy that they had found the bottle on the side of the road while walking before ultimately revealing that they had constructed device at home, and they did not plan to detonate the device at the church. They did, however, intend to detonate it in a nearby area.

The two teenagers were arrested for Possession of a Homemade Explosive Device and were later released to their parents.

