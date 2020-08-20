UF BLSA held a protest to allow professor to teach remotely

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of law students at the University of Florida protested Thursday afternoon to have a course be offered online for the fall after it was canceled.

The Black Law Students Association submitted a letter to the dean Laura Ann Rosenbury to express their concerns about the college’s refusal to allow professor Michelle Jacobs to teach remotely for the fall semester.

Since the college refused to have the ‘Critical Race Theory and Police Practices’ course to be taken online, the course has been canceled.

The letter states that the professor Jacobs lives out of state and teaching in-person will put her personal health and safety at risk during the pandemic.

“To force a professor to teach in these conditions when she has real concerns about her health — we can’t stand for that,” said UF BLSA President Shydarrius Jackson. “We have to fight. If not us, who?”

The letter was signed by over 150 UF law students and alumni and the UF Chapter of the United Faculty of Florida sent a letter to the dean calling on her to allow the professor to teach the course.

“Anti-racist curriculum is one of the most important curriculums that can be taught right now and professor Jacob’s courses will teach that,” Jackson said.

