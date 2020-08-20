Advertisement

UF BLSA held a protest to allow professor to teach remotely

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of law students at the University of Florida protested Thursday afternoon to have a course be offered online for the fall after it was canceled.

The Black Law Students Association submitted a letter to the dean Laura Ann Rosenbury to express their concerns about the college’s refusal to allow professor Michelle Jacobs to teach remotely for the fall semester.

Since the college refused to have the ‘Critical Race Theory and Police Practices’ course to be taken online, the course has been canceled.

The letter states that the professor Jacobs lives out of state and teaching in-person will put her personal health and safety at risk during the pandemic.

“To force a professor to teach in these conditions when she has real concerns about her health — we can’t stand for that,” said UF BLSA President Shydarrius Jackson. “We have to fight. If not us, who?”

The letter was signed by over 150 UF law students and alumni and the UF Chapter of the United Faculty of Florida sent a letter to the dean calling on her to allow the professor to teach the course.

“Anti-racist curriculum is one of the most important curriculums that can be taught right now and professor Jacob’s courses will teach that,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville City Commission talks about COVID-19 plans

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With college students coming back to Gainesville, the city commission is working with the University of Florida to create a plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Gainesville Police officers arrest three men who were driving and waving weapons on Facebook Live

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gainesville Police arrested three men who were waving their weapons while driving. Those activities were posted on Facebook live.

News

FSU Catching Cases Before Classes Begin

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Of the 3,222 tests conducted so far, 42 students and five staff members have tested positive.

News

COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
In addition to spraying disinfectant in between each route, when drivers bring the buses back to the district compound there will be additional cleaning to do.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

UF Professor of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rhoel Dinglasan, discusses the new saliva COVID tests

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Gators move into campus housing with precautions in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gators are returning to Gainesville and moving into residence halls during a pandemic. The University of Florida is taking precautions to ensure students moving into dorms remain safe and healthy by requiring face masks and cleaning all common areas twice a day.

Local

Gators move into campus housing with precautions in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gators are returning to Gainesville and moving into residence halls during a pandemic. The University of Florida is taking precautions to ensure students moving into dorms remain safe and healthy by requiring face masks and cleaning all common areas twice a day.

Local

Man in Ocala faces multiple drug trafficking charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jose Perez Castro, who has been in the country illegally, faces multiple drug and weapon charges.

Local

Man arrested in Ocala on drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to Ocala Police, Jose Guadalupe Perez Castro has been selling large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics.