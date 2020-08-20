Wawa opens two stores in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can stay in town if they want to get gas or try a Wawa sub!

Wawa, Inc. has announced the opening of two new Gainesville stores.

One location will be on 2305 NW 13th Street, which will have a regular traditional format with fuel and a store. The other location, on 1614 West University Avenue, is the company’s first location in the state without fuel.

That location is right across from the University of Florida and where the old Florida Bookstore used to be.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is to go beyond filling orders to Fulfilling Lives and we’re excited to join the Gainesville community to provide resources, job opportunities and community support,” Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa said.

Both stores opened at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning with an official ribbon cutting.

As part of Wawa’s Lending a Helping Hoagie initiative, Wawa will donate $1,000 from the store’s first week of sales to the UF Hitchcock Field & Fork Pantry to assist students and staff who are experiencing food insecurity.

More Gainesville stores are also under construction. One is being built at 10th and University, while another is planned to be built at Archer & 43rd Street.

There are now 213 stores in Florida.

