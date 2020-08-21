Alachua County election worker tests positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County election worker has now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release by the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office, a worker, who worked at the High Springs Civic Center (Precinct 20) during this past Tuesday’s Primary Election, tested positive for the virus.

The office was notified on Friday at 3:30 p.m. by a Florida Department of Health contact tracer.

“Officials from the Department of Health stated that voters who visited the polling place are at minimal risk of contracting the virus because of physical distancing, sanitation procedures, and the brief contact,” Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton wrote.

Election workers that were in close contact with the individual have all been contacted and were advised to self quarantine for 14 days.

