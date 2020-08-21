Advertisement

Alachua County Fire Rescue to be featured on A&E docuseries “Live Rescue”

The new season of ‘Live Rescue’ premieres Friday night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on A&E and will run every Friday and Saturday night.
The new season of 'Live Rescue' premieres Friday night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on A&E and will run every Friday and Saturday night.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some familiar faces will appear on the cable network A&E Friday night.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue is set to be featured on the upcoming season of the show “Live Rescue,” which follows EMT’s, paramedics and firefighters on calls around the country. Emergency workers here in the county say they’re excited for the opportunity and hope to give people an inside look at what they do every day.

“I think one of the things that we would really like to showcase is our professionalism and our compassion to our citizens here in Alachua County. We’ll find vehicle accidents, hopefully not too many fires, but a lot of medical emergencies that we go to here in our community and I hope that we can showcase just how much we care for our citizens and take care of them,” said Michael Cowart, Assistant EMS Chief for ACFR. “They’re not just sitting around the stations. They’re constantly training, they’re constantly running calls for service and we really hope that that gets out into our community.”

The new season of ‘Live Rescue’ premieres Friday night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on A&E and will run every Friday and Saturday night.

