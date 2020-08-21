Bradford County Emergency management officials encourage citizens to avoid storm shelters unless absolutely necessary due to COVID-19
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - As tropical depression number 13 heads toward Florida, Bradford County emergency management officials don’t want residents coming to their shelters.
Due to COVID-19, the department is urging residents to plan on staying with family or in motels out of harm’s way.
Should the county fall under a state of emergency shelters will be opened to evacuees.
But they say in the event of flooding or wind damage residents should come to their shelters only as a last resort.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.