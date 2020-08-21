Bradford County Emergency management officials encourage citizens to avoid storm shelters unless absolutely necessary due to COVID-19

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - As tropical depression number 13 heads toward Florida, Bradford County emergency management officials don’t want residents coming to their shelters.

Due to COVID-19, the department is urging residents to plan on staying with family or in motels out of harm’s way.

Should the county fall under a state of emergency shelters will be opened to evacuees.

But they say in the event of flooding or wind damage residents should come to their shelters only as a last resort.

