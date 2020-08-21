Columbia County Report: August 20

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are holding a public hearing this afternoon to receive input on a state grant to rehabilitate or demolish substandard housing. The proposal is for $750,000 dollars for a community development block grant to assist those who cannot afford basic repairs to their homes.

“There’s some people that unfortunately live in houses that you wouldn’t think they could. Whether trees had fallen through them and they didn’t have the resources to repair them or they just got out of hand. There was one lady that we went to her house and she didn’t have a floor because the floor had just rotted out over time,” assistant county manager, David Kraus said.

If the board agrees to go forward with the application the county will provide a $50,000 dollar local match. It is estimated that 11 homeowners will be provided assistance if the county submits an application and the state awards the grant.

The Lake City council got the first look at the proposed city budget at workshops held Wednesday and Thursdsay afternoon. Due to COVID-19 the city’s tax revenues are down so some cuts have been proposed. One of those cuts includes the phasing out of the city’s recreation department.

" All full-time people are re-positioned in the city. One of them will be the community event manager, another one will be a code enforcement officer, the third one will be a public work maintenance worker and so we are utilizing within the system,” Joe Helfenberger, the city manager said.

The positive news for city employees is that this budget includes a 2% raise in pay for city workers. The positive news for taxpayers is that no property tax increases are planned for the upcoming year. Public hearings will be scheduled for citizen input in the coming weeks.

The Lakeshore hospital authority has scheduled several public meetings for the next two weeks to discuss statements of interest from companies interested in leasing the hospital or parts of the facility. The first will take place on Tuesday of next week and will deal with what to do with three proposals that arrived after the published deadline. The board will also discuss hiring legal counsel to assist with negotiations and possible contracts. A total of six meetings have been scheduled between now and September 3.

