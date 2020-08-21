Advertisement

Columbia County Report: August 20

Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are holding a public hearing this afternoon to receive input on a state grant to rehabilitate or demolish substandard housing. The proposal is for $750,000 dollars for a community development block grant to assist those who cannot afford basic repairs to their homes.

“There’s some people that unfortunately live in houses that you wouldn’t think they could. Whether trees had fallen through them and they didn’t have the resources to repair them or they just got out of hand. There was one lady that we went to her house and she didn’t have a floor because the floor had just rotted out over time,” assistant county manager, David Kraus said.

If the board agrees to go forward with the application the county will provide a $50,000 dollar local match. It is estimated that 11 homeowners will be provided assistance if the county submits an application and the state awards the grant.

The Lake City council got the first look at the proposed city budget at workshops held Wednesday and Thursdsay afternoon. Due to COVID-19 the city’s tax revenues are down so some cuts have been proposed. One of those cuts includes the phasing out of the city’s recreation department.

" All full-time people are re-positioned in the city. One of them will be the community event manager, another one will be a code enforcement officer, the third one will be a public work maintenance worker and so we are utilizing within the system,” Joe Helfenberger, the city manager said.

The positive news for city employees is that this budget includes a 2% raise in pay for city workers. The positive news for taxpayers is that no property tax increases are planned for the upcoming year. Public hearings will be scheduled for citizen input in the coming weeks.

The Lakeshore hospital authority has scheduled several public meetings for the next two weeks to discuss statements of interest from companies interested in leasing the hospital or parts of the facility. The first will take place on Tuesday of next week and will deal with what to do with three proposals that arrived after the published deadline. The board will also discuss hiring legal counsel to assist with negotiations and possible contracts. A total of six meetings have been scheduled between now and September 3.

Latest News

Local

Bradford County Emergency management officials encourage citizens to avoid storm shelters unless absolutely necessary due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Bradford County officials want residents to only use shelters as a last resort.

Local

Alachua County Budget meeting: CARES Act $ sent out, ACSO propose $750k for body cameras

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The first round of CARES Act money has been sent out and the county says they have plenty left to go, while they also consider a potential $750,000 budget proposal from the sheriff's office.

Local

Gainesville City Commission talks about COVID-19 plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With college students coming back to Gainesville, the city commission is working with the University of Florida to create a plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Gainesville Police officers arrest three men who were driving and waving weapons on Facebook Live

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gainesville Police arrested three men who were waving their weapons while driving. Those activities were posted on Facebook live.

Latest News

Local

UF BLSA held a protest to allow professor to teach remotely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A group of law students at the University of Florida protested Thursday afternoon to have a course be offered online for the fall after it was canceled.

News

FSU Catching Cases Before Classes Begin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Of the 3,222 tests conducted so far, 42 students and five staff members have tested positive.

News

COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In addition to spraying disinfectant in between each route, when drivers bring the buses back to the district compound there will be additional cleaning to do.

News

COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UF Professor of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rhoel Dinglasan, discusses the new saliva COVID tests

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Gators move into campus housing with precautions in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gators are returning to Gainesville and moving into residence halls during a pandemic. The University of Florida is taking precautions to ensure students moving into dorms remain safe and healthy by requiring face masks and cleaning all common areas twice a day.