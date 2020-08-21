Advertisement

Combating COVID-19 as students return to Gainesville: Commissioners discuss preventative measures ahead of football season

City commissioners worry about college students congregating for football game tailgates and spreading coronavirus.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The streets are starting to fill with students back in Gainesville for the Fall semester. It’s raised concerns from city commissioners meeting virtually to discuss how to prevent an outbreak.

To combat the spread, some mention potentially working to cancel the football season. One commissioner added, “they’re coming from all over the state and we don’t know what kinds of COVID restrictions have been in those counties.”

It's an idea that City Commissioner David Arreola imagines would save lives in the long run. "But from my position, the most important thing is going to be everyone's safety," said Arreola. "Because pandemics, historically, do pass, they do come to an end. And it's important to me that every breathing body gets to that end. We don't need any unnecessary casualties whether it's for school or football or anything else."

While some city commissioners raise concerns about a crowded football season, college students head on back to Gainesville for the start of classes. City Manager Lee Feldman says to combat community spread of COVID-19, they need to collaborate.

A rising UF senior said, "I really think that there needs to be some sort of social interaction going into this year with all the football games."

Public relations student Caroline Lee agrees safety should be the first priority but hopes city leaders avoid canceling football season. "But it's definitely disappointing if they do cancel football season because it's such a special atmosphere and the crowd," said Lee. "It's so exciting being in this crowd and watching the team so it'll definitely be disappointing but we will find ways around it to hang out as well."

In a joint city/county meeting on Aug. 26, measures to keep coronavirus from spreading will be discussed with UF officials.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State presents case to reopen classrooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Thursday was the second day of a hearing in which the state teachers union asked a judge to stop the reopening of classrooms.

News

State presents case to reopen classrooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

FSU Catching Cases Before Classes Begin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Of the 3,222 tests conducted so far, 42 students and five staff members have tested positive.

News

COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In addition to spraying disinfectant in between each route, when drivers bring the buses back to the district compound there will be additional cleaning to do.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UF Professor of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rhoel Dinglasan, discusses the new saliva COVID tests

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Gators move into campus housing with precautions in place

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gators are returning to Gainesville and moving into residence halls during a pandemic. The University of Florida is taking precautions to ensure students moving into dorms remain safe and healthy by requiring face masks and cleaning all common areas twice a day.

Local

Man arrested in Ocala on drug charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to Ocala Police, Jose Guadalupe Perez Castro has been selling large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics.

News

Marion County Sheriffs Office is investigating an early morning shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County deputies are investigating the death of a man found shot overnight on Thursday.

News

New saliva tests can be a game changer for COVID-19 battle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
A University of Florida expert on infectious diseases explains why the two new saliva based tests are a game changer in the battle against COVID-19