Florida unemployment numbers up 1%

(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate is up on Friday morning as the state continues to lag behind the rest of the nation.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported an unemployment rate of 11.3% for the month of July, which is up 1% from June and 8.2% from a year ago. According to the report, there are 1,125,000 jobless people in the state of FLorida.

Gilchrist County is seeing of the states lowest unemployment rates, sitting at 6.6%; Alachua County sits at 7.6%

Overall the unemployment rate in the United State dropped to 10.2 percent and added nearly 1.5 million new jobs.

The state's unemployment numbers continue to lag behind the national trend, increasing by 1% the last month.
For the full report CLICK HERE.

