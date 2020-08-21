Gator golfer wins title in her home country

SOMERSET, UK. (WCJB) -While most college students are preparing to return to campus, University of Florida golfer Annabell Fuller remains at home. Except her home is the United Kingdom.

Fuller claimed the title of the English Women’s Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship this week in Somerset with a four-round score of six-under par, good for a three-stroke victory. She shot rounds of 71, 68, 73, 70 and battled wind, rain, and a field of over 120 golfers.

“I can’t express how amazing it feels this week,” said Fuller. “One person wins out of 120 or so, it’s a great achievement.”

Fuller will be a sophomore at Florida this fall. Her best finish during her freshman season came at the Gators Invitational, where she tied for third.