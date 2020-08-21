Advertisement

Gators using slow build approach to fall camp

UF looking to sharpen up by opener
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If slow and steady wins the race, the Florida Gators are in good shape during preseason training camp.

Third-year UF head coach Dan Mullen said that Thursday marked the team’s best performance in fall camp since starting up on Monday. Coaches around the country will have to employ patience in the lead-up to kickoff as most schools did not even reach spring practice by the time the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of campuses back in March.

“It’s been over a year since these guys have had those types of practice,” said Mullen. “I think a lot of that is getting back into the comfort of, OK, now I’m getting back into a practice routine but it’s been over a year since we’ve done football.”

Florida is set to open the 2020 season at Ole Miss on Sept. 26.

