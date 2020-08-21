Advertisement

Honoring local seniors for World Senior Citizen Day

Ten senior care facilities in Gainesville and Lake City will plant trees Friday to recognize their seniors for World Senior Citizen Day.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
World Senior Citizen Day is a day to recognize and honor the impacts and accomplishments seniors lives have had.

Even though nursing homes remain under lockdown due to COVID-19, Touching Hearts at Home a family-owned health care company, still wanted to do something special for local seniors.

Community Care Coordinator Christina Ramos dropped off ten tree’s Thursday for nursing homes to plant Friday. She said it’s crucial to support seniors during this time.

“Whatever we can do to try and spark joy and support them from a far,” said Ramos. “The communities may be locked down but they can still look out their window and enjoy nature and hopefully these beautiful trees will be a nice addition to their day.”

The hope is that the trees will serve as a reminder to seniors that they are appreciated.

“We know that many of them enjoy gardening, planting and growing things in their gardens so we figured what better way to honor and commemorate them by dedicating tree that they can hopefully plant at the community, watch them grow and enjoy them,” said Ramos.

The Director of Nursing Services at Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center, Nathan Williams, said this gesture is more than just a tree.

“I think it’s just a reminder for them during these times of difficulty that they are in our hearts and thoughts and it’s just a gesture of our appreciation for them,” said Williams.

Touching Hearts at Home also launched a webinar series. The weekly series highlights experts in health care to provide helpful tips to seniors and health care workers.

Email C.Ramos@TouchingHearts.com to register.

