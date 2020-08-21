In Case You Missed It: August 20
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens are facing felony charges for making a bomb, and a corrections officer in North Central Florida has died after testing positive for COVID-19. Find out about those stories and more, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines
- Combating COVID-19 as students return to Gainesville: Commissioners discuss preventative measures ahead of football season
- Ocala police have arrested a man who had firearms and narcotics in his possession. The man was also here illegally.
- Bradford County Emergency management officials encourage citizens to avoid storm shelters unless absolutely necessary due to COVID-19
- Gainesville Police officers arrest three men who were driving and waving weapons on Facebook Live
- Check out our weekly Columbia County report
- Marion County Sheriffs Office are investigating an early morning shooting
- UF students are returning to Gainesville and moving into residence halls during a pandemic. The University of Florida is taking precautions to ensure students moving into dorms remain safe
- With college students coming back to Gainesville, the city commission is working with the University of Florida to create a plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.
- COVID-19 pandemic brings new changes for MCPS bus drivers
- A University of Florida expert on infectious diseases explains why the two new saliva based tests are a game changer in the battle against COVID-19
- The gas station chain, Wawa, has opened two new locations in Gainesville. More stores are planned to open in the area in the future.
- Two juveniles in Ocala have been arrested for making an explosive device.
- Alachua County Budget meeting: CARES Act $ sent out, ACSO propose $750k for body cameras
- A group of law students at the University of Florida protested Thursday afternoon to have a ‘Critical Race Theory and Police Practices’ course be offered online for the fall after it was canceled.
- City of Gainesville to discuss residents satisfaction
- Florida Department of Corrections officials confirmed that officer Johnnie Brown, from Lake Butler, died Aug. 10, following a positive COVID-19 test.
State Headlines
- Of the 3,222 tests conducted so far, 42 FSU students and five staff members have tested positive.
- A state teachers union lawsuit aims to stop schools from reopening
- Florida Keys to release modified mosquitoes to fight illness
National Headlines
- Joe Biden officially accepted the nomination as the Democratic candidate for the presidential race against the current president, Donald Trump.
- Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will seek to reinstate the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
- US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.