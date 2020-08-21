Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: August 20

August 17, 2020.
August 17, 2020.(WCJB File)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens are facing felony charges for making a bomb, and a corrections officer in North Central Florida has died after testing positive for COVID-19. Find out about those stories and more, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines

State Headlines

National Headlines

Combating COVID-19 as students return to Gainesville: Commissioners discuss preventative measures ahead of football season

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
City commissioners worry about college students congregating for football game tailgates and spreading coronavirus.

News

State presents case to reopen classrooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Thursday was the second day of a hearing in which the state teachers union asked a judge to stop the reopening of classrooms.

Local

Bradford County officials encourage citizens to avoid storm shelters due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bradford County officials want residents to only use shelters as a last resort.

Local

Columbia County Report: August 20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Leaders in Lake City are talking about budget cuts. Mike McKee has that story and more in this week’s Columbia County report.

Local

Alachua County Budget meeting: CARES Act $ sent out, ACSO propose $750k for body cameras

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The first round of CARES Act money has been sent out and the county says they have plenty left to go, while they also consider a potential $750,000 budget proposal from the sheriff's office.

Local

Gainesville City Commission talks about COVID-19 plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With college students coming back to Gainesville, the city commission is working with the University of Florida to create a plan to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Gainesville Police officers arrest three men who were driving and waving weapons on Facebook Live

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gainesville Police arrested three men who were waving their weapons while driving. Those activities were posted on Facebook live.

Local

UF BLSA held a protest to allow professor to teach remotely

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A group of law students at the University of Florida protested Thursday afternoon to have a course be offered online for the fall after it was canceled.

News

FSU Catching Cases Before Classes Begin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Of the 3,222 tests conducted so far, 42 students and five staff members have tested positive.