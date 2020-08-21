It’s back to school for Marion County students

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - The first day of school for Marion County students is Monday.

For the past three weeks teachers have been preparing their classrooms for when students come back Monday. This includes making sure their classrooms are COVID-19 ready.

“It’s been a completely different change, a mind set change of making sure ‘yes, we’re going to teach our students the very best that we can teach them, ‘but also making sure that everyone is safe,” said Marion Oaks Elementary School Principal, Lisa Dreher.

From new cleaning routines to safety signs, the school day will indeed look different this year, but Lisa Dreher, the Principal of Marion Oaks Elementary School, said one thing will remain the same.

“You know things are going to look different, but yet one thing that not’s going to be different is how much we love and care for our students. The hugs aren’t going to be as prevalent, but we’ve got signs, we can do an elbow high give, we can give an air high five we can give a heart, we can let our students know how much they love them even from a distance,” Dreher added.

And it’s not just inside the classroom that’s being prepared for students.

“The way that we look at it, is that God is for Ocala so we’re going to be for Ocala,” Executive Pastor of Family Life Church, David Hill said.

A group of roughly 25 volunteers from Family Life Church were at the elementary school Friday morning making sure the outside was being taken care of as well.

“When you look around, and you look at the trees, you look at the bushes, this is what God created and there’s something about nature that makes you peaceful. There’s something about nature that let’s to be more calm and allows us to reconnect with who God made us to be,” Hill said.

And so with new life planted and teachers ready to guide students in the middle of a pandemic, it’s bound to be a year to remember.

