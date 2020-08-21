NCFL adds 322 COVID-19 cases, with Marion County accounting for 116

The Florida Department of Health has released the latest update of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state confirmed on Friday afternoon 593,286 cases,10,168 deaths, and 35,997 hospitalizations.

The state confirmed on Thursday afternoon 588,602 cases, 10,049 deaths, and 35,650 hospitalizations.

The overall positive percentage of new tests is 7.06%

Out of the 593,286 cases, 26,483 are in North Central Florida.

Cases in Alachua County

The state is now confirming 4,865 cases.

The state confirmed 4,813 cases on Thursday.

Out of 4,865 cases 2,147 are men and 2,633 are women.

Age range: 0 to 103

Hospitalizations: 254

Deaths: 31

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 4,780 of the cases.

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Alachua County is 18 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Alachua County is 308.

Cases in Marion County

The state is now confirming 7,807 cases in the county.

The state confirmed 7,691 cases in the county on Thursday.

Out of the 7,807 cases, 3,083 are men and 4,638 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 104

Hospitalizations: 665

Deaths: 121

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 7,721 cases.

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Marion County is 4 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Marion County is 96.

Cases in Columbia County

The state is now confirming 3,158 cases in the county.

The state confirmed 3,125 cases on Thursday.

Out of the 3,158 cases, 2,187 are men and 955 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 102

Hospitalizations: 167

Deaths: 31

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 3,142 of the cases.

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Columbia County is 3 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Columbia County is 12.

Cases in Levy County

The state is now confirming 835 cases.

The state confirmed 821 cases in the county on Thursday.

Out of the 835 cases, 411 are men and 418 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 99

Hospitalizations: 56

Deaths: 5

The Florida Department of Health is confirming the gender of only 829 cases.

Cases in Gilchrist County

The state is now confirming 428 cases.

The state confirmed 420 cases on Thursday.

Out of the 428 cases, 197 are men and 231 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 106.

Hospitalizations: 28

Deaths: 9

Cases in Dixie County

The state is now confirming 643 cases.

The state confirmed 625 cases on Thursday.

Of the 643 cases, 425 are men and 217 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 91

Hospitalizations: 37

Deaths: 4

Cases in Suwannee County

The state is now confirming 2,317 cases.

The state confirmed 2,299 cases in the county on Thursday.

Out of the 2,317 cases, 1,456 are men and 836 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 102

Hospitalizations: 114

Deaths: 53

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 2,309 of the cases.

Cases in Bradford County

The state is now confirming 618 cases.

The state confirmed 613 cases in the county on Thursday.

Out of the 618 cases, 375 are men and 243 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 107

Hospitalizations: 37

Deaths: 4

Cases in Union County

The state is now confirming 514 cases.

The state confirmed 505 cases in the county on Thursday.

Of the 514 cases, 374 are men and 140 are women.

Age range: 0 to 91

Hospitalizations: 35

Deaths: 5

Cases in Clay County

The state is now confirming 3,609 cases.

The state confirmed 3,580 cases on Thursday.

Out of 3,609 cases, 1,626 are men and 1,954 are women.

Age range: 0 to 100

Hospitalizations: 264

Deaths: 70

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 3,580 of the cases.

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Clay County is 7 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Clay County is 42.

Cases in Putnam County

The state is now confirming 1,689 cases.

The state confirmed 1,669 cases on Thursday.

Out of the 1,689 cases, 799 are men and 871 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 100

Hospitalizations: 186

Deaths: 35

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 1,670 of the cases.

The number of adult ICU Beds available in Putnam County is 0 adult ICU beds.

The adult ICU Capacity in Putnam County is 10.

