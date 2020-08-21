North-Central Florida officials urge people to be prepared if there is a hurricane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Prepping for a hurricane or any other weather event during a pandemic may require adding a few more items to your stockpile, such as PPE. That is exactly what emergency management officials in Levy County added to their list.

“For the last several months, we’ve been stockpiling PPE, personal protective equipment for our shelters. We’ve been coming up with plans that, in the event that we do have to open our shelter, we’re able to try and space people out as much as possible. We’re able to provide extra hand washing, extra hand sanitizing stations, masks for the shelter residents that need them,” said David Peaton, the Assistant Director of the Levy County Emergency Management department.

People would need to be checked before they enter shelters in Alachua County.

“We know it would add a little bit of time for some prescreening, where we answer COVID questions and do temperature checks. So we’re augmenting our plans to kind of take those precautionary measures into consideration when we are activating any of our facilities or shelters,” said Hal Grieb the Director, of the Alachua County Emergency Management department.

If a storm hits and you need to evacuate, Grieb and Peaton said you should try and find temporary housing with a family member or friend.

I always recommend the primary shelter not be with the government but look at your friends and family and see if they can help you ride out this tropical storm impacts," said Grieb. "If you're not able to, of course, we will notify go whatever shelter we're going to activate."

"Have a plan ahead of time and think to yourself do I have someplace that I can evacuate to that's outside of the emergency shelter," said Peaton. "Do I have friends, do I have family outside the area."

Bradford County authorities are telling people their emergency shelters are only a last resort.

According to Peaton, you must-have supplies and know what you're going to do before the storm hits.

"These storms can still happen. Disaster can strike regardless of what anything else is going on. Just because we've been focused on the current pandemic doesn't mean that we can forget about our disaster preparedness or other types of disasters."

As we head into the peak of hurricane season, it is essential to have a hurricane kit.

If you want to find out more about how you can prepare for a hurricane or any other weather event, click on the links below.

