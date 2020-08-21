Santa Fe College convocation moves online

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The fall convocation for Santa Fe College will be held online Friday morning.

In a statement to the college community, SF President Paul Broadie II thanked faculty and staff for their work putting students first.

The event will be streamed live to practice social distancing. The stream begins at 9 a.m.

The fall term starts Monday, August 24th.

Santa Fe College (WCJB)

