Section of State Road 235 in Alachua County closes for the weekend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Part of State Road 235 in Alachua County is closed for the weekend.

Work started on “Operation STRIDE” closing a section of the road near the railroad crossing between Alachua and LaCrosse.

FDOT will be adding crossing safety measures, with the goal of minimizing crashes.

The work is scheduled to be done by this coming Sunday, August 23rd.

Road Work
Road Work(MGN)

