Several ASO employees and inmates test positive with COVID-19

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is changing some of their practices to protect their deputies and the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the changes include alternative methods for responding to calls.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employees are out with COVID-19.

According to ASO spokesperson Art Forgey, 15 agency employees are out after testing positive for the virus - this number includes several agencies which includes both the sheriffs office and the county jail. He also confirmed four additional inmates have tested positive in recent days.

the County Commission recently approved $800,000 in CARES Act funding for improvements to the Alachua County Jail, and according to ASO, these improvements will make the jail environment safer - especially in containing COVID-19.

Forgey says the jail will have a duct purification system installed to sanitize the air, and they will also be purchasing flash portable units. These units will allow them to clean areas before and after use.

The Florida Department of Health released a slight increase of positive cases in the state on Friday morning, with Alachua County adding 52 cases.

For a full county by county numbers breakdown click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

