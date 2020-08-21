Advertisement

Trees donated to NCFL nursing homes for World Senior Citizen Day

For “World Senior Citizen Day,” Touching Hearts at Home, in partnership with Blooming House Nursery, donated the trees to ten nursing homes across Gainesville and Lake City.
By Josh Kimble
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a day to appreciate our elders, and to celebrate, two local companies donated trees to be planted and dedicated at assisted living facilities around North Central Florida.

For “World Senior Citizen Day,” Touching Hearts at Home, in partnership with Blooming House Nursery, donated the trees to ten nursing homes across Gainesville and Lake City. They say that the trees are meant to honor the seniors and symbolize the great impact that their generation has had on our community.

“It’s just so important to remind them that they’re not forgotten. Touching Hearts at Home and so many others in the community are there for them, we support them, we’re thinking of them,” said Christina Ramos, the Community Care Coordinator for Touching Hearts at Home. “We just can’t wait until this is over so we can be back with all of our seniors in our community.”

“I think in 2020, Senior Citizen Day is extra special,” said Jessica Eden, an employee at Palm Garden Health and Rehabilitation Center. “Anything we can do to brighten their day and honor our seniors -- they really have done an amazing job with all the restrictions and requests that we’ve made of them.”

Touching Hearts at Home has also launched a senior webinar series that runs on Zoom every Thursday at 12:15 p.m. aimed at sharing health and safety tips from experts and healthcare professionals.

