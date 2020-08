GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County residents are being given two chances to get tested for COVID-19 this weekend.

Testing took place at the Food Ranch in Inglis, Fl on Saturday morning along U.S. Highway-19, however, residents who were unable to get tested then can also get tested on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the same location.

