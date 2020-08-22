High Dive to host virtual concerts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Concert goers have the chance to attend virtual concerts this month

The High Dive in downtown Gainesville began a virtual concert series this weekend.

The show on Saturday night featured a pair of Gainesville-based rock bands: Purely Red and Shadow Earth.

The venue is also hosting as virtual comedy night on Friday and another concert on Aug. 28.

To find out more, check out their website HERE.

