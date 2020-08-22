Advertisement

Housing Market in North Central Florida is up

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market in north central Florida is quite solid.

Numbers released by Florida realtors today showed home sales jumped ten-and- a-half percent in the Gainesville market over the previous year.

They rose by more than five percent in the Ocala market.

The average sales price rose in both markets as well.

Statewide the numbers were even better.

