Longtime Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major retires

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After over 30-years of service to Marion County, Major Mike Rolls announced his retirement on Saturday.

The long-time Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was congratulated by a crowd of over 50 people who listened to him speak over the radio for the final time.

Roll’s career was filled with numerous SWAT and other dangerous operations, including an incident in 2002 where he was shot three times.

After five surgeries and lots of determination, Rolls regained the ability to walk and continued serving the county for another 18 years.

He was the first Black major in Marion County Sheriff’s Office history.

