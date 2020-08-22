Advertisement

Longtime Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major retires

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After over 30-years of service to Marion County, Major Mike Rolls announced his retirement on Saturday.

The long-time Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was congratulated by a crowd of over 50 people who listened to him speak over the radio for the final time.

Roll’s career was filled with numerous SWAT and other dangerous operations, including an incident in 2002 where he was shot three times.

After five surgeries and lots of determination, Rolls regained the ability to walk and continued serving the county for another 18 years.

He was the first Black major in Marion County Sheriff’s Office history.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

High Dive to host virtual concerts

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High Dive hosting virtual concerts

Local

Protesters march to save post office

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Protest to save post office

Local

Swamp Restaurant knocked down

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Swamp restaurant knocked down

Local

Free COVID-19 testing in Levy county

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Free testing in Levy County

Latest News

News

Vibranium Comics Hosts Comic Con

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local comic book convention brings enthusiasts to the Paddock Mall.

Local

Save our children rally hits Gainesville’s streets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The group hopes to raise awareness of child trafficking, molestation, and the disappearance of thousands of children across the country.

News

Missing man found dead in Columbia County

Updated: 19 hours ago
A missing man from Columbia county was found dead today.Columbia county deputies 26-year-old Dylan Sweat went missing around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.He was last seen leaving his home on northwest Ethelind court on Wednesday.This afternoon he was found dead in the woods near the home.Detectives are still investigating the incident.

News

Housing Market in North Central Florida is up

Updated: 19 hours ago
The housing market in north central Florida is quite solid.Numbers released by Florida realtors today showed home sales jumped ten-and- a-half percent in the Gainesville market over the previous year.They rose by more than five percent in the Ocala market.The average sales price rose in both markets as well.Statewide the numbers were even better.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Bill Quinlan
Tracking Laura & Marco

VOD Recordings

Housing Market in NCFL doing well

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff