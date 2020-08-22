Missing man found dead in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A missing man from Columbia county was found dead today.

Columbia county deputies 26-year-old Dylan Sweat went missing around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

He was last seen leaving his home on northwest Ethelind court on Wednesday.

This afternoon he was found dead in the woods near the home.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

