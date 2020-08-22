Protesters march to save post office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A group of protesters in Gainesville protested the closure of a local post office on Saturday.

The now closed post office located on First Ave. in Gainesville is set to be demolished as part of the 908 Groups plan to build a high-rise apartment complex on the property.

The protesters marched from the University of Florida campus to the post office to demand it reopen.

The protest is in response to the recent debate over the United States Postal Service and the increase in mail-in-voting ahead of the November 3 general election.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.