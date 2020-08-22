Save our children rally hits Gainesville’s streets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of Gainesville protestors met near Magnolia Parke to raise awareness for missing and endangered children across the country. They're speaking out to save the children saying it's a problem in your backyard being ignored.

The group may not have been large but organizers like Angela McQueen hope their message is loud. ”Save the children for me is helping the children who are molested in any way or sexually approached. We have people who are out there on the internet trying to get to our children so this covers the whole gamut of everything.”

Mother of 4 Alisa Carter joined in hopes to promote harsher punishments for child abusers. "I'm going to say like 2000 a day are reported missing. Most of them return yes, but the things that happen to them in that time frame when they're gone is what destroys them for life and causes them to destroy other people's lives. It's a vicious cycle."

They say child trafficking is an under the radar problem which needs to be brought to light so politicians are forced to take notice and act. “When one person is saying something it won’t get across like when 500 people are saying something. If this road was lined people would take a lot more notice than just a few people.”

It's important to note this cause does have connections to more radical theories. "The phrase "save the children" has recently been associated with the conspiracy theory group known as Qanon. While organizers of this event say they aren't affiliated with that group that doesn't mean some here aren't completely against what they stand for."

Carter weighed in on the topic saying, "I do know I agree with them as far as saving our children. I don't know that I agree with all their views on that but I agree we need to save our children. I know people personally who follow Q. they're not crazy, they do not have outlandish views that the governments are aliens and all this rubbish that you hear. I don't believe that."

Organizers say they hope to do similar types of demonstrations at least every few months going forward. Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.