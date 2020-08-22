Advertisement

Unemployment rises in NCFL but so do virtual opportunities

Local businesses and job resources have gone virtual, giving some a chance to enhance their online skills.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) -At a 1% increase across the state, unemployment poses a problem for some in North Central Florida.

“It’s heartbreaking what everyone is going through,” said CareerSource Citrus, Levy Marion Communications Manager Laura Byrnes.

Although, CareerSource precincts are still open to provide job training, coaching and workshops virtually. "We do have tools and resources," added Byrnes. "Sometimes all it takes is 'hey did you know you could do this and we can help you with that.' And really that can make someone's day and make all the difference as well."

With resources available through CareerSource, people can use their new virtual skills to build their resume.

One local animal hospital is searching for new hires virtually. “And it’s all been a learning curve but it’s working great for our business.”

Transitioning to virtual visits and curbside service works so well at Micanopy Animal Hospital that Office Manager Misty Tate says it's time for the team to expand. "Since businesses did open back up we have seen an increase in business ourselves."

Tate added, “So we’ve been really grateful to the community for supporting us because without them entrusting us in their pets’ healthcare, then we wouldn’t be able to offer job openings.”

Micanopy Animal Hospital is searching for a full-time client care representative who is bubbly, can multi-task and has an interest in treating other people’s pets as their own.

CareerSource has precincts all across Florida. Most locations are open for in-person and virtual appointments.

The state’s unemployment numbers can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

