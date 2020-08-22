Advertisement

Vibranium Comics Hosts Comic Con

Comic Books by the box on display at the Vibranium Comics Comic Con.(WCJB File)
Comic Books by the box on display at the Vibranium Comics Comic Con.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic devastated the U.S., Vibranium Comics hosted Comic Con at the Paddock Mall in Ocala.

The four-hour event saw a large, social-distance approved turnout, featuring roughly 20 vendors.

Comic book enthusiasts turned out to peruse boxes of various comics, action figures, art work, and much more.

A few spectators also dressed up as different characters from their favorite stories, also known as Cosplay.

Event organizers believe the strong attendance was a great sign for future comic cons.

“We had the whole place packed up here at noon. People were just going crazy, buying. And everyone I’ve talked to, all the vendors, they seemed really happy. So as long as they’re happy, I’m happy.” said Austin Berger, owner of Vibranium Comics.

With the U.S. forced to shut down all events hosting large gatherings, due to the pandemic - which included seminole comic cons like San Diego, Orlando, Tampa, and Atlanta - this was a breath of fresh air comic book enthusiasts.

“This year has been hard for a lot of comic con conventions. It’s actually more surprising if the show isn’t canceled. I thought the mall one should be fine with social distancing. I was just crossing my fingers the entire time, and praying, but we made it through.” said Berger.

Berger also mentioned he doesn’t plan to host anymore comic cons at the Paddock Mall until 2021, which he’ll announce social media.

