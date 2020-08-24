Advertisement

A positive COVID-19 test keeps 20 students, staff members home at a Levy County School

Empty school classroom.
Empty school classroom.(Source: Pixabay)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County students and staff members are in quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Levy County Public School system, 17 students and three staff members are in quarantine.

The county health department told school officials on Sunday evening that a student at Bronson Elementary had tested positive for the virus. The other 16 students in the class, as well as three staff members that had come in close contact with the positive student will not be allowed back on campus until Sept 2, following CDC guidelines.

That student had only been on campus for two days.

