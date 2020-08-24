Alachua County daycare owners say they’re short thousands of dollars in county and state financial support

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Every month, the Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County provides participating daycares and preschools in Alachua County with financial assistance through their School Readiness program. Those funds help more 2,000 families in the county that would not be able to afford daycare otherwise.

This month, some daycares, like Small World Daycare and Learning Center and Little Debbie’s Childcare in Gainesville, were told they would be receiving their monthly School Readiness dollars as well as CARES Act dollars. However, the day before they were due to receive those funds on the 21st, as they do every month, many of them were told the payment would not be in full. Some say they were missing thousands of dollars while some received nothing at all.

Russell Scoates, President of Small World Daycare and Learning Center, said daycare owners are more frustrated because of the lack of communication from the Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County.

“Where the frustration comes from is that, apparently, the money was supposed to be in the local bank account on Tuesday before being paid out to us on Friday,” Scoates said. “They told us at 5:30 on Thursday ‘oh you’re not gonna get paid the full amount.’ If you knew Tuesday, why are we finding out on close-of-business on Thursday? You have a budget, you make plans, you have costs ... some providers are really struggling right now. They may have missed a mortgage payment or rent payment and they expecting their money to turn up when it’s due.”

Some owners say this is the fourth time they’ve experienced financial issues with the Alachua County Early Learning Coalition in the past five months. According to the Early Learning Coalition, they’ve been communicating as much as possible. The CEO, Jacki Hodges, said they’ve kept up with their regular School Rediness funds, but control over the new Cares Act money is out of their hands.

“I guess the communication part is difficult because of the new dollars,” Hodges said. “You have to understand that the Cares dollars are new dollars ... [we] don’t have any control over [that]. It’s the Department of Financial Services that distributes those dollars.”

Both Hodges and Scoates said they will be waiting on those dollars this week as they are expected to show up.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.