First day of school in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Student’s in Marion County are back at school Monday for the first time since March.

With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.

All students and staff are required to wear masks on school property and free masks will be provided if needed.

Reddick-Collier Elementary School Principal, Christine Sandy, said they’ve done everything they’re ready to finally get back into the swing of things.

“We are wearing our masks, even our cafeteria the kids will be sitting six feet apart, our classrooms are six feet apart,” said Sandy. “So we have done everything can think we can do to make a difference for the kids on the campus.”

According to Marion County Public Schools website, students will be sent home if they show any symptoms of COVID-19 including a fever above 100.4 degrees.

If a student is suspected to have or confirmed to have COVID-19, the entire classroom would be shut down and disinfected.

The school board also posted videos for students with tips on social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing.

Extra curricular clubs and sports will also pick back up with additional guidelines. MCPS online students are still welcome to participate in sports through their base school.

