Gainesville man charged with attempted murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars on Monday morning, after deputies say he fired blindly from inside his home when someone knocked on the door.

Jacob Allen is facing attempted second-degree murder after a shooting a man on the shoulder.

According to the Alachua County Sheriffs Office, they responded to a report of a person shot in the 4000 block of Southwest 47th Place in Gainesville on Sunday, when they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The police report states that 23-year-old Allen told officers he thought the man was trying to force his way inside the home, which is when he fired his “warning” shot. Meanwhile, the victim told officers he was trying to pick up his sister from the home.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry.

Allen is in the Alachua County Jail and his bail was set at $15,000.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.