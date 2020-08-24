Advertisement

Gators 8th in preseason AP poll

Florida opens season Sept. 26 at Ole Miss
Florida 11-2 last season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Coming off an 11-2 record last season, the Florida Gators are ranked eighth in the preseason Associated Press poll. The Gators are in their second week of fall training camp with the Southeastern Conference opting to delay its season kickoff to Sept. 26 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson is ranked number one to start the season, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma in spots two through five. The top 25 includes nine Big Ten and Pac-12 schools, two conferences that are pushing their seasons to the spring semester. The preseason will be the only poll to include those teams.

Defending national champion LSU is ranked sixth in the poll and is one of four ranked opponents on Florida’s schedule. The others are Georgia (4th), Texas A&M (13th), and Tennessee (25th).

