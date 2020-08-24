GFAA submission deadline is Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Sunday was the last day for local artists to submit their work to the Gainesville Fine Arts Association online exhibition.

The exhibit will open this Tuesday and run through October 25.

It will feature work on the human race that showcases diversity, evolution, culture and community among other topics.

The fee to submit work, is $15 for members and $30 dollars for non-members.

