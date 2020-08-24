Advertisement

Local museum showcases how people deal with pandemic

A child making art on a garage door.
A child making art on a garage door.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The COVID-19 pandemic is a unique time in history, and Alachua county residents got the chance to show how they’re handling the changes.

The Matheson History Museum is collecting photos, art work and other memories that people have created during the pandemic, from paintings, to creative masks, to new hobbies.

The community archive allows residents to share how they are handling the stresses of the pandemic.

You can find the link to the archive here

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Crash in Bradford Co. leaves woman dead

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Woman dead in Bradford County crash

Local

SR 235 Reopens

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Road reopens

Local

GFAA submission deadline is Sunday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GFAA deadline was Sunday

Local

Local RC racers hold test and tune

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
RC racers have test and tune

Latest News

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Willy
Tracking Laura & Marco

Tropics Update

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Volunteers help cleanup historic Archer cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The cemetery located in Archer has been mostly forgotten but a grant through UF will soon help to recover some of its lost and buried history.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 17 hours ago