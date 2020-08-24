Local museum showcases how people deal with pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The COVID-19 pandemic is a unique time in history, and Alachua county residents got the chance to show how they’re handling the changes.

The Matheson History Museum is collecting photos, art work and other memories that people have created during the pandemic, from paintings, to creative masks, to new hobbies.

The community archive allows residents to share how they are handling the stresses of the pandemic.

You can find the link to the archive here

