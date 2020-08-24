NCFL law enforcement agencies release details about weekend gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating several incidents regarding gun violence.

Early Sunday morning, a 27 year old man was seriously injured after deputies said he was shot in the chest near the Holly Heights areas.

Barry Scott was arrested after witnesses told deputies he was the suspect.

Scott was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and charges are pending for the shooting investigation. He is in the Alachua County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

On Sunday afternoon, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Oak Park Mobile Home Park in southwest Gainesville and found a 37 year old man with a gunshot wound on his shoulder.

Jacob Allen, 23, was arrested after deputies said he fired a gun from the inside of his home when the victim knocked on the door.

“Very reckless that he would decide to fire through a door and describe it as a ‘warning shot’. We don’t fire warning shots, no one fires warning shots. Obviously we can see what can happen every time a trigger is pulled,” Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Art Forgey said.

According to deputies, Allen said he thought the victim was trying to force himself into his home. He was charged with attempted second degree murder and his bail is set at $15,000.

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Oaks Mall Sunday afternoon.

The victim told deputies they were approached by someone with a gun inside of one of the Dillard’s department stores. The victim gave up their belongings and wasn’t injured during the incident.

Detectives said they are currently following leads on the suspect.

