Advertisement

NCFL law enforcement agencies release details about weekend gun violence

Two of these incidents resulted in the arrests of two suspects in Alachua County.
Two of these incidents resulted in the arrests of two suspects in Alachua County.
Two of these incidents resulted in the arrests of two suspects in Alachua County.(Pick Pik)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating several incidents regarding gun violence. 

Early Sunday morning, a 27 year old man was seriously injured after deputies said he was shot in the chest near the Holly Heights areas. 

Barry Scott was arrested after witnesses told deputies he was the suspect. 

Scott was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and charges are pending for the shooting investigation. He is in the Alachua County Jail on a $2,000 bond. 

On Sunday afternoon, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Oak Park Mobile Home Park in southwest Gainesville and found a 37 year old man with a gunshot wound on his shoulder. 

Jacob Allen, 23, was arrested after deputies said he fired a gun from the inside of his home when the victim knocked on the door. 

“Very reckless that he would decide to fire through a door and describe it as a ‘warning shot’. We don’t fire warning shots, no one fires warning shots. Obviously we can see what can happen every time a trigger is pulled,” Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Art Forgey said. 

According to deputies, Allen said he thought the victim was trying to force himself into his home. He was charged with attempted second degree murder and his bail is set at $15,000.

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Oaks Mall Sunday afternoon. 

The victim told deputies they were approached by someone with a gun inside of one of the Dillard’s department stores. The victim gave up their belongings and wasn’t injured during the incident. 

Detectives said they are currently following leads on the suspect. 

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thousands of students head back to school in Marion County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
MCPS Officials said that 31,812 total students attended school Monday for both in person and online. They expect attendance numbers to climb as kindergarteners go to school Thursday.

News

State appeals after judge rules reopening schools order is unconstitutional

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The appeal invoked an automatic stay of the judges order on Monday.

News

UF enforcing strict mask regulations on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Willy
If a student refuses to wear a mask in class, they could be suspended or even expelled.

News

SEC Medical Task Force Member ‘cautious’ ahead of the football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Forida team physician, Dr. Jay Clugston is one of 14 health professionals on the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. Clugston sat down with TV20 to discuss the challenges and decisions that lay ahead.

Latest News

News

SEC Medical Task Force Member ‘cautious’ ahead of the football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Forida team physician, Dr. Jay Clugston is one of 14 health professionals on the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. Clugston sat down with TV20 to discuss the challenges and decisions that lay ahead.

News

Tom Petty mural returns to Gainesville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local artist is helping keep the memory of a local legend alive.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Professional Stunt Man Training Comes to Gainesville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A professional stunt man company held a workshop for local performers in Gainesville.

News

A positive COVID-19 test keeps 20 students, staff members home at a Levy County School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Levy County students and staff members are in quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

News

One-on-one with Florida team physician Dr. Jay Clugston

Updated: 4 hours ago